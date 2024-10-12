Delhi Government Approves Rs 387-Crore Project To Set Up Hybrid Courts

The Delhi government has given nod to a Rs 387 crore project to set up hybrid courts in districts for online and in-person proceedings of cases, officials said on Friday.

The approval was given to the project by the Expenditure Finance Committee of the Delhi government after an adverse comment of the high court on the matter.

The Delhi High Court earlier this year asked the chief secretary to expedite sanctioning of the amount to facilitate hybrid hearings in 691 subordinate courts in the national capital and implement the project on priority basis.