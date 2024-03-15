Defying Red Sea Crisis, India's Exports Expected To Rise Further In 2024

The Ministry of Commerce hinted on Friday that it expects better demand for Indian goods in the calendar year 2024, as exports have withstood the impact of the Red Sea crisis so far.

Merchandise exports in February stood at $41.1 billion, rising from January's $36.92 billion and December's (2023) $38.45 billion, amid fear of the Red Sea crisis impacting export figures.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told the media on Friday that the February figures were very heartening, as they surpassed all expectations to be the highest export figure achieved in both merchandise and overall (exports) in 11 months.

On a cumulative basis, total April-February merchandise exports at $395 billion still haven't outpaced their cumulative year-ago trend when April-February 2023 recorded $409.11 billion.

However, given the current pace of growth, the ministry is optimistic that by the end of the fiscal 'overall exports will be higher than last year's record numbers,' according to the secretary.

"I express hope that March financial year-ending figures should be very good. What gives me hope again is that the predictions for calendar year 2024 by the WTO are much better," Barthwal said.

The World Trade Organisation estimated in October 2023 that merchandise trade growth would be 0.8% for 2023 and 3.3% for 2024.

The ministry credits exporters and manufacturing units for the resilient export figures. "If we can surpass a difficult year post Covid, the next year is quite optimistic...2024 will be a very good year for us," he said.