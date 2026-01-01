December GST Collections Rise 6% To Rs 1.74 Lakh Crore

The government mopped up Rs 1.74 lakh crore in Goods and Services Tax, registering a growth of 6.1% year-on-year, according to provisional data released on Thursday.

Central GST collections rose to Rs 34,289 crore, state GST collections to Rs 41,368 crore and integrated GST collections to Rs 98,894 crore.

The government raised Rs 4,551 crore via the GST compensation cess, which is continuing only as a transitory arrangement till entire loan and interest liability are settled. The full-year collection was Rs 88,385 crore, compared to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2024.

The GST compensation cess, initially for five years ending June 2022, was extended to March, 2026, to repay the central government's Covid-era loans used to compensate states.

While phased out for most goods by late 2025 with new higher GST slabs like 40% for luxury items, the cess continues on tobacco and pan masala until those specific loans are repaid, with new excise duties being introduced to maintain tax incidence.

Total GST refund amounted to Rs 28,980 crore, a growth of 31% over last year.

For the calendar year 2025, net GST collection rose 8.6% to Rs 16.5 lakh crore.