DBS Bank Collaborates With StartupTN To Provide Support To Over 1,000 Early-Stage Enterprises

Commenting on the partnership, DBS Bank India Executive Director and Head - SME Banking Sudarshan Chari said, "India's startup ecosystem is at a critical juncture. There is a clear need for a more personalised approach to help boost the success rate of enterprises in the early stages of their growth cycle."

Speaking about DBS Bank India's activities, he added, "With our local business insights, digital capabilities and access to global markets, we enable startups to achieve their potential. Our partnership with StartupTN will further strengthen our ability to provide a meaningful platform for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive and scale up their ventures."

The partnership will impact and engage more than 1,000 startups in Tamil Nadu through StartupTN’s regional hubs in the state.