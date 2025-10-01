DA Hike Of 3% Gets Cabinet Nod; 8th Pay Commission ToR Approval Remains Awaited

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3% rise in dearness allowance for central government employees. Accordingly, the dearness relief for pensioners has also been increased by 3%.

This increment has raised DR and DA to 58% from 55% of the basic pay. The increase in the key allowance will cost the exchequer around Rs 10,084 crore, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a briefing following the Cabinet meeting.

The employees and pensioners will be eligible for arrears, as the DA and DR hike will come into effect from July 1.

The decision, which will benefit around 1.2 crore central government employees and retirees, comes ahead of the festive period of Diwali.

As per the breakdown given by Vaishnaw, a total of 49.2 lakh central government employees and 68.7 pensioners will be benefitted.

Notably, the DA and DR is revised bi-annually by the government to offset the impact of inflation. The last revision was announced in March, when the key allowance was raised by 2%.