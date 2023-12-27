Current Account Deficit To Widen In Q3, Rupee To Remain Range-Bound, Say Economists

The current account deficit is set to widen in the ongoing quarter, though it will likely remain in check, signaling comfort on India's external sector, according to economists.

The current account deficit continued to narrow in the July–September quarter, as merchandise trade deficit lowered and service exports increased. The current account balance recorded a deficit of $8.3 billion, coming in at 1% of GDP in Q2 FY24, lower than $9.2 billion (1.1% of GDP) in Q1 FY24 and $30.9 billion (3.8% of GDP) in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to data published on Tuesday.

However, Q3 FY24 current account deficit as a share of the GDP is likely to worsen, with a sequentially wider goods deficit, led by high imports due to the festive season. However, services will likely improve further, according to Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

The upside risks from higher crude oil prices have somewhat receded, as concerns over slowing global demand have kept Brent below $80 per barrel since November, despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. "Therefore, we maintain our FY24 CAD/GDP forecast of 1.4%, with lower risks from higher crude prices," she said.

CAD funding so far has been quite smooth, and H1 CY24 could enjoy some front-loaded FPI inflows, ahead of India’s bond index inclusion, according to Arora. FPI flows have returned strongly in Q3 so far; and, thus, assuming stable and low net FDI flows and improving capital flows.