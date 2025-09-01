Current Account Deficit Narrows To 0.2% Of GDP In Q1 FY26

India recorded a current account deficit of $2.4 billion or 0.2% of the gross domestic product in the first quarter of the current financial year on account of higher merchandise trade deficit.

This was compared with $8.6 billion or 0.9% of the GDP in Q 1FY25 and against a surplus of $ 13.5 billion or 1.3% of the GDP in Q4 FY25, according to data published by the Reserve Bank of India on Monday.