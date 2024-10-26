Cryptocurrency May Threaten Control Of Money Supply In Economy: RBI Governor

Cryptocurrencies are huge risks to financial stability, and monetary stability, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shantikanta Das said Friday, asserting it may create a situation where the central bank may lose control of money supply in the economy.

“I am actually of the opinion that this is something which should not be allowed to dominate the financial system. Because it has huge financial stability risks, it has huge monetary stability risks, it also poses risks to the banking system. It also may create a situation where the central bank may lose control of money supply in the economy,” RBI Governor Shantikanta Das said during his appearance at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a think-tank.