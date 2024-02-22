NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceCrude, Petroleum-Product Imports Rise Over 5% In January
Crude, Petroleum-Product Imports Rise Over 5% In January

Petcoke imports saw the highest rise, followed by lube oil and naphtha imports.

22 Feb 2024, 12:41 PM IST
(Image by atlascompany on Freepik)

India's imports of crude and petroleum products rose 5.6% year-on-year to 25.4 million tonnes in January compared to 24 MT in the year-ago period, the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell said on Thursday.

Crude oil imports rose 5.7% YoY and 9.4% month-on-month to 21.4 MT in January, according to the latest data.

Petroleum Product Imports

Imports of petroleum products rose nearly 5% YoY and 2% month-on-month to 3.97 MT in January.

Petcoke imports saw the highest rise, up 58% YoY to 8.13 lakh tonnes, followed by lube oil and naphtha imports that rose 36% and 19% respectively.

Petroleum Product Exports

India's total exports of petroleum product stood at 4.8 MT in January, a 7.5% YoY rise but a 17% month- on- month dip.

High-speed diesel and motor spirit accounted for more than 60% of the petroleum product exports in January. In terms of value, exports of motor spirit saw a 16% drop on an annual basis, while exports of high-speed diesel grew marginally by 1.5%.

Exports of fuel oil saw the highest growth of 38% at 2.47 lakh tonnes, while aviation turbine fuel saw a 28% rise in exports at 7.27 lakh tonnes.

