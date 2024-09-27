Credit-To-Deposit Ratio Soars To 80% Amid Banks Struggles To Mobilise Large Deposits: Report

Banks struggled to mobilise large deposits to meet the increasing credit demand in the last two financial years, a report said. Outstanding credit disbursed by Scheduled Commercial Banks was at the highest level in 2023-24 amounting to Rs 1,64,98,006 crore, whereas in percentage terms, the growth of Credit-to-Deposit (C-D) ratio rose from 75.8% to 80.3%, Infomerics Ratings said in a report.