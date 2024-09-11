CPI Preview: After Falling To Five-Year Low In July, Inflation To Ease Further On Base Effect

India's retail inflation could ease to the lowest in five years in August because of the base effect and continuing easing in food pressures.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation is projected to ease to 3.42% in August compared to 3.54% in July, according to a median forecast of economists polled by Bloomberg. If that happens, it will be the lowest print since August 2019 and the second time since September 2019 that inflation will be within the RBI's target of 4%. To be sure, in January 2021, too, inflation was almost on target at 4.06%.

High-frequency data for perishables point to a moderation in momentum into August, which together with remnant base effects are likely to keep headline inflation in the lower half of the target band, said Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank.