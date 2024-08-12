CPI Preview: Inflation Could Ease To Five-Year Low

Retail inflation could ease to the lowest in five years in July because of the base effect and despite continuing food pressures.

The Consumer Price Index inflation is projected to ease to 3.6% in July, according to a median forecast of economists polled by Bloomberg. If that happens, it will be the lowest print since August 2019 and will be the first time since September 2019 that inflation will also be within the RBI's target of 4%. To be sure, in January 2021, too, inflation was almost on target at 4.06%.

The expected moderation in July CPI inflation below the 4% mark is on account of an exceptionally favorable base effect, said Kaushik Das, chief economist at Deutsche Bank. Last year, CPI inflation had touched 7.4% in July, led by a sharp spike in tomato prices.

Inflation was at 5.08% in June, amid a rise in food prices led by vegetables. At its meet earlier this month, the Monetary Policy committee maintained a status quo on the benchmark lending rate at 6.5% and continued to sound cautious on consistently elevated food inflation.