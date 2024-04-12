India's CPI Inflation Eases To 10-Month Low At 4.85% In March, Fuel Prices Lead The Fall

India's retail inflation eased, led by fuel. The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 4.85% in March, as compared with 5.1% in January and February, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, released on Friday.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg estimated Consumer Price Index-based inflation at 4.9% for the month. Inflation has been within the central bank's tolerance band of 4% (+/-2%) since September.

Food and beverage inflation came in at 7.68%, as against 7.8% in February.

Fuel inflation was at -3.24% in March, as compared with -0.77% in the previous month.

The headline inflation for March has come in line with expectations. "While core inflation continues to moderate, we remain wary of the heatwaves going ahead, which could keep food inflation elevated and volatile in the summer months," said Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.