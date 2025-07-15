Core Inflation Highest Since Sept 2023 But MPC Might Be Unperturbed—Here's Why

Core inflation is at the highest since September 2023. Still, it is likely to remain range-bound, while headline inflation continues to ease led by food prices.

India's retail inflation fell further in June, coming in at the lowest since January 2019, led by a fall in prices of several food items. However, while headline inflation fell to 2.1%, from 2.8% in May, core inflation — that excludes volatile food and fuel components — continued to rise, coming in at 4.55% from 4.35% last month, according to data from Bloomberg. This was the highest since September 2023.

This was largely led by personal care and effects which rose by 14.8%, marking the sixth-straight month of double-digit rise. Apart from this, transport and communication inflation came close to the 4% mark, while inflation in education, health and miscellaneous items also remained above the 4% mark.

Economists are not concerned. Key drivers remained gold and silver. While inflation in gold was at 36% on an annual basis, silver inflation was at 17.8%. Sameer Narang, chief economist at ICICI bank, said that core inflation is driven by higher precious metals with core excluding precious metals relatively muted at 3.4% on an annual basis in June. Even as core is ticking higher, weak global and urban demand implies it shouldn’t go up much from here, he said.

Core inflation has been firming up at a gradual pace and is likely to range between 4.2% and 4.8% in the remaining months of FY26 vs the average of 3.8% in FY25, stated a note by QuantEco Research. A moderate upside to core inflation could persist in FY26 on account of a recovery in domestic consumption drivers with support from monsoon, central government’s provision of income tax relief, and recent surge in transfer payments by various states, the note explained. Some adverse pass-through of imported inflation on account of tariff uncertainty led supply chain disruptions cannot be ruled out, it added.

The effective freeze of petrol and diesel prices has helped keep core inflation in check, stated a previous note by Nomura. Inflation across global commodity prices has also been relatively limited. Additionally, India’s imports from China have structurally shifted higher in recent years, which is probably ensuring subdued input costs, along with higher dumping-led competition for domestic players, the note explained.