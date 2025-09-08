Comprehensive Package To Support Exporters Hit By US Tariffs: Sitharaman

"Till the time we get that assessment, how can we assume how much the impact is? So every respective ministry is speaking to their stakeholders and asking for an assessment of 'Kitne Tak Apke Upar Iska Asar Padega' (how much will be the impact). We will have to see," she said.

The tariffs - among the highest in the world - include a 25% penalty for buying crude oil from Russia. On Aug. 7, the Trump administration enforced a 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing India's persistent oil imports from Russia and long-standing trade barriers.