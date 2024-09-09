Commerce Minister Asks Indian Auto Component Manufacturers To Reduce Import Reliance

Addressing the auto component industry here, he expressed his concern over the continued reliance on foreign suppliers and encouraged domestic manufacturers to enhance local production capabilities.

"Many of our component manufacturers still import, I do not know whether (due to) any compulsion or voluntarily, their needs of inputs from Korea, Japan, Taiwan and one of the neighbours.

I do not understand why even two or three levels down, we cannot plan to become indigenous suppliers and manufacturers so that we can then start supplying those components to other countries," Goyal said.