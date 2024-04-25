Coal Ministry Approves NLC India's Rs 2,242.90 Crore Pachwara South Coal Block Project

The Ministry of Coal has approved the Pachwara South Coal Block Project by Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd. for Rs 2,242.90 crore.

Pachwara South Coal Block, located in Dumka district of Jharkhand, is the coal mine supplier for the 3x660 megawatt Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant, according to an exchange filing released on Thursday.

Pachwara South Coal Block has extractable coal reserves of 262.84 metric tonnes.

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power—a subsidiary of NLC India Ltd. and a joint venture between NLC India and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd.—will commission the Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant at Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of NLC India closed 0.45% higher at Rs 233.30 apiece, as compared with a 0.66% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.