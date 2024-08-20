Battery-Storage Costs Must Drop By 15% Per Year For India: Report

Neshwin Rodrigues, electricity policy analyst at Ember, said: 'Planners will now need to consider strategies for shifting solar generation to non-solar hours to ensure that the pace of the transition does not slow down. Therefore, while declining battery-storage costs are crucial, it is also important to focus on increasing the annual renewable-energy capacity, securing necessary financing and enhancing coal plant flexibility.' Nayeem Khan, a research associate at the TERI, said: 'Accelerated growth in solar and wind, the development of pumped hydro projects and cost-competitive low-carbon technologies like BESS are essential for India to avoid new coal capacity.'