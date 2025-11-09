CII Proposes India Development And Strategic Fund: 'Need Perpetual Source Of Capital Beyond Budget'

The fund would comprise two distinct but coordinated arms: The Developmental Investment Arm would focus on financing long-gestation domestic priorities such as infrastructure, clean energy, MSME scale-up, education, healthcare, and urban infrastructure.

The Strategic Investment Arm would acquire and secure overseas assets critical to India’s economic and security needs, including energy resources, critical minerals, frontier technologies, and logistics assets.

According to CII, the IDSF could build a managed corpus of $1.3–2.6 trillion by 2047, mobilised through a mix of budgetary seed capital, proceeds from asset monetisation, and partial transfer of government equity in select public sector units (PSUs). The fund could also issue green, infrastructure, and diaspora bonds to raise patient domestic and global capital.