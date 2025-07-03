CII Expects GDP To Grow 6.4-6.7% In FY26, Bats For Three-Tiered GST Structure

Observing that there are some obvious risks, he said, "A lot of these relate to external trade risk. I think a lot of them have been factored in, and also there are some upside. So hopefully they should get balanced out... From a CII standpoint, we're looking at 6.4-6.7% growth."

In a presentation, Memani said risks to growth are evenly balanced, and "geopolitical uncertainty" poses downside risks whereas "strong domestic demand" is an upside.