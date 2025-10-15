China Files WTO Complaint Against India Over EV And Battery Subsidies

China has filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organisation, challenging India's subsidy programs related to electric vehicles and battery production.

According to the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM), the complaint alleges that India's subsidy measures amount to import substitution subsidies, which are prohibited under WTO rules. China claims that these subsidies grant Indian industries an unfair competitive advantage in the growing EV and battery sectors.

China has called for consultations at the WTO, urging India to address and correct what it described as erroneous practices. The Chinese government also stated that it will take necessary measures to safeguard the rights and interests of its domestic industries affected by India's policies.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly).