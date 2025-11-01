Business NewsEconomy & FinanceChina Ends Gold Tax Break In Setback For Key Bullion Market
ADVERTISEMENT

China Ends Gold Tax Break In Setback For Key Bullion Market

China is scrapping a long-standing gold tax incentive in a potential setback for consumers in one of the world’s top bullion markets.

01 Nov 2025, 11:37 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Starting on Nov. 1, Beijing will no longer allow retailers to offset a value-added tax when selling gold they bought from the Shanghai Gold Exchange (Image source: Freepik)</p></div>
Starting on Nov. 1, Beijing will no longer allow retailers to offset a value-added tax when selling gold they bought from the Shanghai Gold Exchange (Image source: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

China is scrapping a long-standing gold tax incentive in a potential setback for consumers in one of the world’s top bullion markets.

Starting on Nov. 1, Beijing will no longer allow retailers to offset a value-added tax when selling gold they bought from the Shanghai Gold Exchange, whether sold directly or after processing, according a new legislation from the Ministry of Finance.

The move should bolster government revenue at a time when a sluggish property market and weak economic growth have strained public coffers. But the changes will also likely increase the cost of buying gold for Chinese consumers.

A buying frenzy among retail investors around the world recently helped gold’s record-breaking rally move to overbought territory, setting the precious metal up for an abrupt correction.

Gold’s worst rout in more than a decade coincided with a reversal of relentless buying through exchange-traded-funds, which had been on the rise since late May. It also matched the end of seasonal buying linked to festivities in India. A trade truce between the US and China, meanwhile, eased demand for bullion as a haven asset.

China is scrapping a long-standing gold tax incentive in a potential setback for consumers in one of the world’s top bullion markets.

Starting on Nov. 1, Beijing will no longer allow retailers to offset a value-added tax when selling gold they bought from the Shanghai Gold Exchange, whether sold directly or after processing, according a new legislation from the Ministry of Finance.

The move should bolster government revenue at a time when a sluggish property market and weak economic growth have strained public coffers. But the changes will also likely increase the cost of buying gold for Chinese consumers.

A buying frenzy among retail investors around the world recently helped gold’s record-breaking rally move to overbought territory, setting the precious metal up for an abrupt correction.

Gold’s worst rout in more than a decade coincided with a reversal of relentless buying through exchange-traded-funds, which had been on the rise since late May. It also matched the end of seasonal buying linked to festivities in India. A trade truce between the US and China, meanwhile, eased demand for bullion as a haven asset.

ALSO READ

Gold Rush Amid Global Uncertainty: China's Central Bank Buys Metal For 11th Month In Row
Opinion
Gold Rush Amid Global Uncertainty: China's Central Bank Buys Metal For 11th Month In Row
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT