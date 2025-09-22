Cheaper Electricity To Daily Essentials: Amit Shah Highlights Key GST 2.0 Gains
Shah predicted GST 2.0 would boost production, upgrade consumption and widen the tax base.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the revamped Goods and Services Tax structure, which came into effect today, was designed to be a "trust-based tax system" aimed at reducing the burden on citizens rather than boosting government coffers, in an exclusive interaction with NDTV.
"This is not to increase government's income but to help the people. The government believes there should only be enough tax to run the state," Shah said, adding that the new framework will make essentials like health, insurance, automobiles, agriculture and tractors cheaper. He predicted GST 2.0 would boost production, upgrade consumption and widen the tax base.
Shah contrasted the NDA's reforms with the Opposition's record, saying previous governments "couldn't implement GST in their time" and had tried to discredit the tax reform.
Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP leader described him as a "hard taskmaster" and "great listener" who has transformed India's governance. "I have seen PM Modi work from the district to national level. He served every role without losing his core ideology," Shah said, crediting Modi with instilling confidence among Indians, driving a decisive foreign policy, and setting the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.
From ensuring food and basic needs for the poor to giving a "befitting reply" to Pakistan, Shah said the prime minister has "changed the national thought process" and boosted India's global standing. "Our foreign policy is not spineless anymore. PM Modi acts as the backbone of a strong foreign policy," he added.