Cheaper Electricity To Daily Essentials: Amit Shah Highlights Key GST 2.0 Gains

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the revamped Goods and Services Tax structure, which came into effect today, was designed to be a "trust-based tax system" aimed at reducing the burden on citizens rather than boosting government coffers, in an exclusive interaction with NDTV.

"This is not to increase government's income but to help the people. The government believes there should only be enough tax to run the state," Shah said, adding that the new framework will make essentials like health, insurance, automobiles, agriculture and tractors cheaper. He predicted GST 2.0 would boost production, upgrade consumption and widen the tax base.

Shah contrasted the NDA's reforms with the Opposition's record, saying previous governments "couldn't implement GST in their time" and had tried to discredit the tax reform.