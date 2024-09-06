Cheaper Chicken, Tomatoes Bring Non-Veg, Veg Thali Costs Down In August

In August 2024, the cost of preparing both veg and non-veg thalis at home saw a noticeable decline, driven primarily by falling prices of key ingredients, such as tomatoes and broilers, according to the latest CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analytics Research.

The average cost of a home-cooked veg thali dropped by 8% year-on-year, while a non-veg thali saw a decrease of 12% year-on-year. This reduction reflects a fall in prices of several crucial components. Tomatoes, which make up approximately 14% of the veg thali cost, experienced a price drop of 51% year-on-year, falling from Rs 102 per kg in August 2023 to Rs 50 per kg in August 2024. This decline is attributed to increased supply from southern and western states.

Further contributing to the lower costs, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi fell by 27% year-on-year, dropping to Rs 803 from Rs 1,103. Prices of vegetable oil, chili, and cumin—collectively representing less than 5% of the veg thali cost—decreased by 6%, 30%, and 58% year-on-year, respectively.