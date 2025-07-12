Charting The Global Economy: Trump Ramps Up Tariffs Again

US President Donald Trump ramped back up his tariff plans with an eye on copper and Canada, deflating hopes that the administration was dialing back its initial Liberation Day levies first announced in April.

Trump said that US imports of copper — a vital component in power networks, plumbing and industrial machinery — will face a 50% duty from Aug. 1. He also threatened a 35% tariff on some Canadian goods and raised the prospect of increasing levies on most other countries, following threats to impose a 50% tariff on Brazil over its domestic political affairs.

On Thursday, Trump told NBC News he’s eying blanket tariffs of 15% to 20% on most trading partners who haven’t been informed yet of their rates. The current global baseline minimum levy for nearly all US trading partners is 10%.

Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy, markets and geopolitics: