Charting The Global Economy: ECB Holds For First Time In A Year

The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged for the first time in more than a year as it looks for clarity on the European Union’s trade ties with the US.

Policymakers pushing for another cut in interest rates face an uphill battle, with inflation at 2% and the economy withstanding trade turbulence, Bloomberg reported. A hold looks like the baseline for September after eight reductions since June 2024.

