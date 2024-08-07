Centre's New Tax Option For Long-Term Capital Gains Brings Relief To Property Owners: Experts

Anshul Jain, Chief Executive - India, SE Asia at Cushman & Wakefield, said, "The industry was of the opinion that the new regime of 12.5% without indexation will increase tax outgo for investors and end-users of property post-sale. This also provides the government some time to reassess the real impact holistically, after considering views from other stakeholders."

Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal noted that if a property's value has significantly outpaced inflation, the 12.5% rate might be more beneficial.