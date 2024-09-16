LT Foods To KRBL: Demand Boost For Basmati Rice To Benefit Exporters

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd, which derives 89% of its total revenue from exports, saw a 4% rise in export volumes to 130 MT in FY24, even though export sales dipped by 1%. The company’s focus on the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa regions, which contributed 84% of its overall revenue, positions it well to capitalise on the MEP removal. Similarly, GRM Overseas Ltd, which generates 76% of its revenue from exports, reported a 3.4% drop in net profit in FY23 but is expected to benefit from the export price stabilisation brought by the new policy.