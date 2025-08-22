Centre Sanctions 23 Projects To Boost Semiconductor Design Potential

The Union government has sanctioned 23 chip-design projects under the Design Linked Incentive Scheme as part of its effort to boost the country's semiconductor design capabilities, as per a release on Friday.

These projects, led by domestic startups and MSMEs, are receiving support to develop indigenous chips and system-on-chip solutions for areas such as surveillance cameras, energy meters, microprocessor IPs, and networking applications. Seventy-two companies have gained access to the industry-standard Electronic Design Automation tools for their chip design projects.

"India's ambition to become a world leader in semiconductor design, envisioning a future where every device in the world has designed-in-India chip," said IT Ministry's Group Coordinator Sunita Verma.

Vervesemi Microelectronics, a fabless semiconductor company, is part of the first cohort of the companies approved under the DLI Scheme and the Chips to Startup program.

The company has announced its upcoming portfolio of advanced integrated circuits designed to "accelerate India's semiconductor self-reliance and drive global innovation," as per the release.

Vervesemi's roadmap for the production of chips include the "BLDC controller Application Specific Integrated Chip", aimed at small motor applications such as fans and appliances, further reducing import dependence with samples expected in 2026.

It also comprises an ASIC for Precision motor-control solutions, approved as a DLI-recognized project, focused on silicon for EVs, drones, and industrial automation, also targeted for sampling in 2026.

Other significant products in the works include chips for multifunction data acquisition system for space and avionics, for weighing scale and bridge sensor applications, as well as for smart energy metering applications.

"These innovations mark a turning point for India’s semiconductor ecosystem," said Rakesh Malik, founder and chief executive officer of Vervesemi. "By building high-performance, Made-in-India ICs for strategic and consumer markets, we are not only driving import substitution but also showcasing India's capability to lead on the global semiconductor stage."