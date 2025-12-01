Centre Revamps Tobacco Taxation; States Poised To Gain From Higher Excise Duty

The Centre’s latest move to overhaul the taxation framework for tobacco and related products is expected to significantly benefit states, as the government prepares to replace the GST compensation cess with higher excise duties and a new cess mechanism. The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced in Parliament, seeks to raise central excise duty on tobacco products, marking the first major restructuring of tobacco taxation since the rollout of GST.

Under the proposed amendment, excise duty on tobacco would rise from the existing 64% to 70%, once the new regime is notified. Unlike the GST compensation cess—which was entirely retained by the Centre to service loans taken to compensate states—excise duty is part of the divisible pool, meaning states will automatically receive a share.

Senior officials said this shift is intended not only to ensure revenue continuity as the compensation cess sunsets, but also to give states a stable, long-term revenue stream from one of the largest “sin goods” categories.

The Bill notes that with the introduction of GST in 2017, excise duty on tobacco was deliberately scaled down to make room for the compensation cess without sharply altering the overall tax burden.