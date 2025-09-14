Centre Reopens Application For PLI Scheme For White Goods — Know Where To Apply, Deadline And More

The central government has reopened application window for the Production Linked Incentive Scheme or PLI scheme for Air conditioners and LED lights, also known as white goods, on noting the growing appetite of the industry to invest more in the scheme, according to a PIB press release on Sunday.

The new deadline for the application window is Oct. 14th, applications will not be accepted post the deadline. The application window is being reopened under the same terms and conditions stipulated in PLIWG Scheme, which was first notified on April 16, 2021.

The PLI scheme is a government initiative designed to boost domestic manufacturing among other goals.

The press release calls this growth "an outcome of the growing market and confidence generated due to manufacturing of key components of ACs and LED Lights in India under the PLIWG Scheme."

The application window for the Scheme shall remain open for the period from Sept. 15, 2025 to Oct. 14, 2025 on the original portal. Visit https://pliwg.dpiit.gov.in/ to apply.

"In order to avoid any discrimination, both new applicants as well as existing beneficiaries of PLIWG who propose to invest more by way of switching over to higher target segment or their group companies applying under different target segment would be eligible to apply subject to fulfilling the eligibility conditions", the release informed.

It further stated that 83 applicants with committed investment of Rs 10,406 crore have been selected as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme. These investments will be directed to manufacturing of components of Air Conditioners and LED Lights across the complete value chain including components which are not manufactured in India presently with sufficient quantity.

The Union Cabinet had given approval for the PLI Scheme for White Goods for manufacture of components and sub-assemblies of Air Conditioners and LED Lights on April 7, 2021 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The Scheme is to be implemented over a seven-year period, from FY 2021-22 to FY 2028-29 and has an outlay of Rs. 6,238 crore.