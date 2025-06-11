Centre Lowers Basic Customs Duty On Crude Edible Oils To 10%

The import duty on edible oils plays a vital role in deciding their landed cost and domestic prices. By lowering the import duty on crude oils, the government plans to lower both the landed cost and retail prices, providing relief to consumers and assisting to curb overall inflation, the press release said.

The reduced duty will also encourage domestic refining and maintain fair compensation for farmers, it added.

The revised duty structure will discourage the import of refined Palmolein and push the demand toward crude edible oils, mainly crude palm oil.

This measure aims to only ensure a level-playing field for domestic refiners but also provide stabilisation of edible oil prices for Indian consumers, the ministry said in the release.

A meeting chaired by the Department of Food and Public Distribution secretary took place with major edible oil industry associations and stakeholders.

An advisory was issued during the meeting directing industry players to transmit the benefits of the duty reduction to consumers. Stakeholders are expected to adjust the price to distributors and maximum retail price to reflect the lower landed costs.