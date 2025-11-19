Centre Clears Rs 9,436-Crore Procurement Of Oilseeds, Pulses From Rajasthan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday approved Rajasthan’s proposal to procure oilseeds and pulses worth Rs 9,436 crore, aimed at ensuring farmers receive better prices for their produce.

In an official statement, the ministry said Chouhan has cleared proposals under the Price Support Scheme and Market Intervention Scheme from both Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan for the Kharif 2025–26 season. The move is intended to safeguard farmers by guaranteeing the minimum support price.

The value of the farm produce to be procured is estimated at over Rs 9,700 crore.

In Rajasthan, the minister approved the purchase of four crops -- moong, urad, groundnut and soyabean worth Rs 9,436 crore.

For Andhra Pradesh, the minister approved procurement of groundnut worth Rs 270.71 crore and onions worth Rs 24.47 crore, the statement said.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in October had approved the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses- a landmark initiative aimed at boosting domestic production and achieving self-sufficiency (Aatmanirbharta) in pulses.

The Mission will be implemented over a six-year period, from 2025-26 to 2030-31, with a financial outlay of Rs 11,440 crore.

While explaining the decision in detail Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "India is not only one of the biggest producers of pulses but also one of the biggest consumers, since for the vegetarian population pulses are a primary source of protein".

However, domestic production has not kept pace with demand, leading to a 15–20% increase in pulse imports. To reduce this import dependency, meet rising demand, maximise production, and enhance farmers income, a 6-year "Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses" was announced in the FY 2025-26 Budget. The mission will adopt a comprehensive strategy covering research, seed systems, area expansion, procurement, and price stability.

(With Inputs From PTI)