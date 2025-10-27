Centre Clears First Set Of Projects Under Electronics Parts Scheme; Seven Firms To Invest Rs 5,532 Crore

The Union government has approved the first tranche of projects under the Electronic Components Manufacturing Scheme, marking a major step in India's bid to localise the production of key components, such as PCBs, camera modules, laminates and polypropylene films.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has cleared seven projects with a total proposed investment of Rs 5,532 crore. It is expected to generate over 5,000 direct jobs and production worth Rs 44,406 crore, officials told NDTV Profit.

The approved companies include four projects from the Kaynes Group and one each from SRF, Syrma Group and Ascent Circuits, a subsidiary of Amber Enterprises. The units will be set up across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Among the listed players, Kaynes Technology will invest about Rs 3,280 crore to set up plants in Chennai and Tuticorin for printed circuit boards, laminates and camera modules. SRF will invest Rs 496 crore in a new polypropylene film facility in Madhya Pradesh, while Syrma Strategic will spend Rs 765 crore in Andhra Pradesh for multi-layer PCBs. Ascent Circuits is investing Rs 991 crore in Tamil Nadu for similar PCB lines.

According to MeitY, these projects will help meet 20% of India’s domestic PCB demand, 15% of camera module requirements, and 100% of copper laminate demand once operational. The approvals are expected to result in a domestic value addition of around 40%, comparable to China’s component ecosystem, and cut import bills by roughly Rs 18,000 crore annually.