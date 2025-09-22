Centre Approves Rs 676-Crore Expenditure For Additional 25 Lakh LPG Connections Under Ujjwala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the step strengthens 'our resolve towards women empowerment'.
The Union government approved on Monday an expenditure of Rs 676 crore for the release of 25 lakh additional LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana during this financial year. With this extension, the total number of connections will rise to 10.58 crore.
According to a press release, Rs 512.5 crore will be used for providing the additional 25 lakh deposit-free connections, while Rs 160 crore is for the targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 domestic LPG cylinder. Additionally, Rs 3.5 crore will go towards project management expenses, transactions and SMS charges, information, education and communication activities and administrative expenditure.
Under the scheme, the beneficiaries received a deposit-free LPG connection that covers the security deposit of cylinder, pressure regulator, suraksha hose, Domestic Gas Consumer Card booklet, and installation charges. Further, the first refill and stove are provided free of cost. The beneficiaries will also not have to make any payment for the LPG connection, the first refill or the stove.
This move is expected to empower women, help transform kitchens and safeguard health, said Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a post on X.
He said, "With the onset of Navratri, the decision to provide 25 lakh deposit-free LPG connections under Ujjwala is yet another testimony of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s commitment to treat women with the same respect accorded to Goddess Durga. This strengthens our resolve for the dignity and empowerment of mothers and sisters. Ujjwala has emerged as one of the most impactful social welfare schemes in India—transforming kitchens, safeguarding health, and brightening the future of families across the country.”
"On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I extend my best wishes to all mothers and sisters joining the Ujjwala family. This step not only brings them joy during this sacred festival but also strengthens our resolve towards women empowerment,” said Modi in a post on X.