Centre Approves Rs 676-Crore Expenditure For Additional 25 Lakh LPG Connections Under Ujjwala

The Union government approved on Monday an expenditure of Rs 676 crore for the release of 25 lakh additional LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana during this financial year. With this extension, the total number of connections will rise to 10.58 crore.

According to a press release, Rs 512.5 crore will be used for providing the additional 25 lakh deposit-free connections, while Rs 160 crore is for the targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 domestic LPG cylinder. Additionally, Rs 3.5 crore will go towards project management expenses, transactions and SMS charges, information, education and communication activities and administrative expenditure.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries received a deposit-free LPG connection that covers the security deposit of cylinder, pressure regulator, suraksha hose, Domestic Gas Consumer Card booklet, and installation charges. Further, the first refill and stove are provided free of cost. The beneficiaries will also not have to make any payment for the LPG connection, the first refill or the stove.

This move is expected to empower women, help transform kitchens and safeguard health, said Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a post on X.