Center Releases Rs 1 Lakh Crore As Tax Devolution To States Amid Festive Season

According to the state-wise break-up, Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India, has received highest allocation of Rs 18,227 crore, followed by Bihar with Rs 10,219 crore. While Madhya Pradesh received tax devolution of Rs 7,976 crore, West Bengal received Rs 7,644 crore.

Maharashtra, which is among the top contributor to the country's GDP, received Rs 6,418 crore, whereas Andhra Pradesh received Rs 4,112 crore.

Among other southern state, Kerala received an allocation of Rs 1,956 crore, while Tamil Nadu received Rs 4,144 crore and Telangana received Rs 2,136 crore. Karnataka got an allocation of Rs 3,705 crore.

In a recent meeting, GST Council approved a two-tier rate structure of 5% and 18%, replacing the earlier four major slabs — 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%. The overhaul received council's nod after a consensus was reached between the Centre and all state governments.

Although this will lead to dip in revenue collection, the impact will be equally shared by the Centre and the states, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said.