CEA Says Govt Mulling Covid-Like Package For Tariff-Hit Exporters

Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran, while speaking at the NDTV Profit GST Conclave on Tuesday, said the government is considering a package for exporters hit by US tariffs, that will be along the lines of measures introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The topline will be affected, especially for export-oriented industries, Nageswaran said. Industries will have fixed obligations in terms of interest payments and other commitments, he said, adding that they will require some hand holding with working capital, cash flow management and to find newer markets.

"We do have a template from what we did five years ago," the CEA said. Fortunately this time the impact is not as much as it was the last time, he added.