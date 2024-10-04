ADVERTISEMENT
CBDT To Roll Out Cyber Forensics Policy To Combat Tax Evasion, Fraud—Profit Exclusive
As part of the policy, CBDT will set up Digital Intelligence and Analytics Labs or DIALs across the country.
04 Oct 2024, 02:24 PM IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes is set to roll out the Cyber Forensics Policy with the aim to curb tax evasion, and prevent financial and cyber frauds, people familiar with the matter told NDTV Profit on Friday.As part of the policy, the taxation body will set up Digital Intelligence and Analytics Labs or DIALs across the country. These labs would use digital footprints such as emails, social networking, and financial records of co...
ADVERTISEMENT