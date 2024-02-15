CBAM Can’t Be Premium For Measures Towards Climate Action, Says CEA Nageswaran

The premium paid to developing countries for their action against climate change cannot be Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, said India's Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran.

"By taking actions against climate change, developing countries are also ensuring the lives and property of people and businesses in developed countries… The kind of premium that the developed world is contemplating paying to the developing world cannot be the carbon border adjustment mechanism. It has to be something more positive than that," Nageswaran said while speaking at a regional workshop on climate finance, organised by the Department of Economic Affairs and Asian Development Bank on Thursday.

CBAM is the EU's tool to put a fair price on the carbon emitted during the production of carbon intensive goods that are entering the EU and to encourage cleaner industrial production in non-EU countries.

He also weighed whether sovereign nations, private insurers or multilateral organisations are best placed to insure against climate risks.

Climate change involves more complicated geopolitical risks as the supply of critical minerals and rare earths, which are necessary for renewable energy sources, is concentrated in a few geographical locations, as Nageswaran pointed out.