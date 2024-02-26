Capex Spend Meets 80% Outlay As Of Early February: India Offical

NDTV Profit has also learned that the government has reached 64% of the net collections amounting to Rs 2.77 lakh crore under the head of the small savings scheme for FY24.

Securities raised against small savings help the government finance its fiscal deficit, which has been revised to 5.8% of the GDP for FY24.

Small savings should achieve budgetary estimates, an official said, adding that Rs 90,000 crore has been collected through the senior citizen scheme as of early February 2024.

The government’s recently announced Mahila Samman Savings Scheme has collected Rs 19,000 crore in the form of deposits.

And the monthly income scheme has seen Rs 20,000 crore in collections, according to the same person.

Small savings schemes are a list of 12 savings instruments, such as the National Savings Certificate, the Public Provident Fund, and the Kisan Vikas Patra, among others.