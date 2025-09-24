Cabinet Okays Rs 6,000-Crore Connectivity Projects For Poll-Bound Bihar

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved connectivity projects worth Rs around 6,000 crore for Bihar, which is set to go to elections later this year.

This includes the doubling of the Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya single railway line section (104 km) in Bihar with a total cost of approximately Rs 2,192 crore.

The project covering four districts in the state will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 104 km.