Cabinet Meeting: Government Approves Rs 10,103 Crore National Mission On Edible Oils–Oilseeds

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds with a total financial outlay of Rs 10,103 crore to boost domestic oilseed production and achieve self-reliance in edible oils.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced during a cabinet briefing that the mission will be implemented over a seven-year period, from 2024-25 to 2030-31.

The NMEO-Oilseeds will focus on enhancing the production of key primary oilseed crops such as rapeseed-mustard, groundnut, soybean, sunflower, and sesamum, as well as increasing collection and extraction efficiency from secondary sources like cottonseed, rice bran, and tree-borne oils.

According to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, the mission aims to increase primary oilseed production from 39 million metric tonnes (2022-23) to 69.7 million metric tonnes by 2030-31.

"Together with NMEO-OP (Oil Palm), the Mission targets to increase domestic edible oil production to 25.45 million metric tonnes by 2030–31, meeting around 72% of our projected domestic requirement," Vaishnaw said.