Government Approves New Rail-Road Bridge On Ganga Worth Rs 2,642 Crore

The cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday has approved a new rail and road bridge on Ganga in Kashi. The new rail-road bridge will consist of four railway lines and six lane highway bridge, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The project will require an investment of Rs 2,642 crore and the government expects this route to help save diesel imports of about 8 crore litre per year. The project will help improve capacity, efficiency and support the region’s socio-economic growth. Apart from relief in congestion in the stretch, 27.83 MTPA freight is anticipated on the proposed stretch, according to the government.

The project covering two districts in Uttar Pradesh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 30 Kms.

The road-rail route is vital for both passenger and freight traffic and faces heavy congestion, as it helps transporting goods like coal, cement, and foodgrains, as well as serving growing tourism and industrial demands.

Currently, 137-year-old Malviya Bridge at Kashi is connecting the Northern, Eastern and Western states. The two-line rail and two-lane roads bridge between Varanasi and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya is oversaturated and there is a need for a replacement and reduced congestion.