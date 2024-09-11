Cabinet Gives Nod For Revised Hydro Projects Scheme With Rs 12,461-Crore Outlay

The Union Cabinet approved on Wednesday a revised scheme to provide budgetary support for hydroelectric projects with an outlay of Rs 12,461 crore and cumulative generation capacity of 31,450 megawatts. The scheme will enable the development of hydropower infrastructure in hilly areas, to be implemented from the current financial year to fiscal 2032.

As part of the revised scheme, the government has broadened the scope of budgetary support beyond roads and bridges to now include infrastructures like transmission lines, power houses, pooling points, ropeways, railway sidings and communication systems.

Strengthening existing roads and bridges leading to these projects will also be eligible for central assistance. The scheme will target hydropower projects with a capacity greater than 25 MW, including private-sector projects that have been awarded transparently, the government said in a statement.