Cabinet Approves Rs 79,156 Crore Scheme For Tribal Communities
The PM Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan focuses on bridging gaps in social infrastructure, health, education and livelihoods through the convergence of government schemes.
The Union Cabinet approved on Wednesday the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan with a total outlay of Rs 79,156 crore for improving the socio-economic condition of tribal communities. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced during a cabinet briefing that the government would allocate Rs 56,333 crore as the central share, while Rs 22,823 crore will come from state governments.
These funds aim to provide saturation coverage for tribal families in tribal-majority villages and aspirational districts. India, which has an approximately 10.5 crore Scheduled Tribes population as per the 2011 census, has more than 705 tribal communities residing in remote regions.
The PMJUGA, announced during the Budget 2024–25, aims to benefit over 5 crore tribal people across 63,000 villages. The initiative will span 549 districts and 2,740 blocks in tribal-majority areas across 30 states and union territories.
This scheme focusses on bridging gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihoods through the convergence of government schemes, ensuring holistic and sustainable development in tribal areas, and building on the success of the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan.
Four Goals Under Development Action Plan For STs
The mission comprises 25 interventions, which will be implemented by 17 line ministries. Each Ministry would be responsible for the implementation of schemes related to it in a time-bound manner through funds allocated to them under the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes in the next five years to achieve the following goals:
Goal 1: Developing Enabling Infrastructure
Pucca house for eligible households with other entitlements: The eligible ST household shall have access to pucca housing under the PM Awas Yojana with availability of tapped water and electricity supply. Eligible ST households shall also have access to the Ayushman Bharat card.
Improving village infrastructure: To ensure all-weather road connectivity to ST majority villages, provide access to mobile connectivity and internet, infrastructure for improving health, nutrition, and education.
Goal 2: Promotion of Economic Empowerment:
To provide access to training and ensure that ST boys and girls get access to long-term skill courses after 10th or 12th standard every year. Marketing support through tribal multipurpose marketing centres, tourist homestays and agriculture, animal husbandry and fishery support for FRAatta holders.
Goal 3: Universalisation of Access to Good Education:
The third goal focusses on increasing the gross enrolment ratio to the national levels in school and higher education and making quality education affordable and accessible to ST students by setting up tribal hostels in schools at district or block level.
Goal 4: Healthy lives and dignified ageing:
The fourth goal ensures enhanced access to quality health facilities to ST households and reaches towards the national standards in infant mortality rate, maternal mortality ratio and coverage of immunisation through mobile medical units in areas where the sub-centre is more than 10 km in plain areas and 5 km in hilly areas.