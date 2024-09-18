Cabinet Approves Rs 79,156 Crore Scheme For Tribal Communities

The Union Cabinet approved on Wednesday the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan with a total outlay of Rs 79,156 crore for improving the socio-economic condition of tribal communities. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced during a cabinet briefing that the government would allocate Rs 56,333 crore as the central share, while Rs 22,823 crore will come from state governments.

These funds aim to provide saturation coverage for tribal families in tribal-majority villages and aspirational districts. India, which has an approximately 10.5 crore Scheduled Tribes population as per the 2011 census, has more than 705 tribal communities residing in remote regions.

The PMJUGA, announced during the Budget 2024–25, aims to benefit over 5 crore tribal people across 63,000 villages. The initiative will span 549 districts and 2,740 blocks in tribal-majority areas across 30 states and union territories.

This scheme focusses on bridging gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihoods through the convergence of government schemes, ensuring holistic and sustainable development in tribal areas, and building on the success of the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan.