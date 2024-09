The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana - IV.

The Rs 70,125 crore project will provide financial assistance to construct 62,500 Km roads and allow new connectivity for 25,000 unconnected habitations and upgrading the bridges on the new connectivity roads, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during a media briefing after the Cabinet Meeting.

(This is a developing story.)