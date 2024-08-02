Cabinet Approves Rs 59,655 Crore Worth National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects
The approved projects will span over 936 km, aiming to reduce travel time, improve road safety, and increase economic growth.
The Cabinet on Friday approved national high-speed road corridor projects worth Rs 50,655 crore on Friday to improve logistics efficiency, reduce congestion, and enhance connectivity across the country.
The eight projects will cover a length of 936 kilometres, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a briefing.
The 88-kilometre six-lane Kharagpur-Moregram National High-Speed Corridor will be constructed at a cost of Rs 4,613 crore, and the four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram National High-Speed Corridor will cost Rs 10,247 crore, Vaishnaw said.
The 214-kilometre six-lane Tharad-Deesa-Mehsana-Ahmedabad National High-Speed Corridor has been allocated Rs 10,534 crore. The 68-kilometre four-lane Ayodhya Ring Road will receive Rs 3,935 crore, he added.
The 137-kilometre four-lane section between Pathalgaon and Gumla of the Raipur-Ranchi National High-Speed Corridor will receive Rs 3,298 crore. The six-lane Kanpur Ring Road, stretching 47 kilometres, has been allocated Rs 3,298 crore, and the 121-kilometre Northern Guwahati Bypass will receive Rs 5,729 crore, Vaishnaw said, adding that the Nashik Phata-Khed corridor near Pune has been allocated Rs 7,827 crore.