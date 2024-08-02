Cabinet Approves Rs 59,655 Crore Worth National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects

The Cabinet on Friday approved national high-speed road corridor projects worth Rs 50,655 crore on Friday to improve logistics efficiency, reduce congestion, and enhance connectivity across the country.

The eight projects will cover a length of 936 kilometres, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a briefing.

The 88-kilometre six-lane Kharagpur-Moregram National High-Speed Corridor will be constructed at a cost of Rs 4,613 crore, and the four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram National High-Speed Corridor will cost Rs 10,247 crore, Vaishnaw said.

The 214-kilometre six-lane Tharad-Deesa-Mehsana-Ahmedabad National High-Speed Corridor has been allocated Rs 10,534 crore. The 68-kilometre four-lane Ayodhya Ring Road will receive Rs 3,935 crore, he added.

The 137-kilometre four-lane section between Pathalgaon and Gumla of the Raipur-Ranchi National High-Speed Corridor will receive Rs 3,298 crore. The six-lane Kanpur Ring Road, stretching 47 kilometres, has been allocated Rs 3,298 crore, and the 121-kilometre Northern Guwahati Bypass will receive Rs 5,729 crore, Vaishnaw said, adding that the Nashik Phata-Khed corridor near Pune has been allocated Rs 7,827 crore.