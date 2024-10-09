Cabinet Meeting: Government Approves Rs 17,082 Crore For Fortified Rice Distribution Under Welfare Schemes

The Union Cabinet has allocated Rs 17,082 crore for continued supply of fortified rice under all government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. This will apply from July 2024 to December 2028.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday that the rice fortification initiative will continue as a central sector initiative with 100% funding by the Government of India as part of PMGKAY. This will provide a unified institutional mechanism for implementation, he said.

Food fortification has been used globally as a safe and effective measure to address anaemia and micronutrient malnutrition in the vulnerable population. Rice is an ideal vehicle for supplying micronutrients in the Indian context, as 65% of India's population consumes rice as a staple food.

Rice fortification involves the addition of fortified rice kernels enriched with micronutrients (iron, folic acid, vitamin B12) as per standards prescribed by FSSAI to regular rice (custom milled rice).