Cabinet Approves Policy Package For Shipbuilding Sector With Maritime Development Fund
The government approved policy package measures for the shipbuilding industry on Wednesday, Sept. 24, which includes a corpus worth Rs 25,000 crore for the Maritime Development Fund. Sources told NDTV Profit that the police package involves incentives for the sector.
