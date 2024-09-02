Government Allocates Rs 13,966 Crore For Digital Agriculture Initiatives In Push For Farmers

The Union Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs 13,966 crore for seven key initiatives designed to enhance farmers' lives and livelihoods, with a focus on the Digital Agriculture Mission. At a briefing on Monday, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced that these proposals are intended to strengthen the agriculture sector and increase farmers' incomes through a range of modern, technology-driven measures.

Among these, the Digital Agriculture Mission received a significant allocation of Rs 2,817 crore.