Government Allocates Rs 13,966 Crore For Digital Agriculture Initiatives In Push For Farmers
The Digital Agriculture Mission aims to revolutionise farming by leveraging modern technologies like AI and big data.
The Union Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs 13,966 crore for seven key initiatives designed to enhance farmers' lives and livelihoods, with a focus on the Digital Agriculture Mission. At a briefing on Monday, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced that these proposals are intended to strengthen the agriculture sector and increase farmers' incomes through a range of modern, technology-driven measures.
Among these, the Digital Agriculture Mission received a significant allocation of Rs 2,817 crore.
The Digital Agriculture Mission includes agri-stack and Krishi Decision Support System. Under the agri-stack, the farmers registry, village land maps registry and crop sown registry will be done.
In the Krishi Decision Support System, geospatial data, drought/flood monitoring, weather/satellite data, groundwater/water availability data, and modelling for crop yield and insurance will be done.
The Digital Agriculture Mission aims to revolutionise farming by leveraging modern technologies like artificial intelligence and big data. Key initiatives include creating digital soil profiles, crop estimation and yield modelling, along with streamlining crop loans and connecting farmers with buyers. The mission will also focus on delivering essential agricultural knowledge directly to farmers through mobile phones, enhancing productivity and income.
The other six schemes are as follows:
Crop Science for Food and Nutritional Security: The initiative worth Rs 3,949 crore will prepare farmers for climate resilience and provide for food security by 2047. The initiative includes:
Research and education
Plant genetic resource management
Genetic improvement for food and fodder crops
Pulse and oilseed crop improvement
Improvement of commercial crops
Research on insects, microbes, pollinators, etc.
Strengthening Agricultural Education, Management and Social Sciences: The measure worth Rs 2,291 crore will prepare agriculture students and researchers for current challenges. The initiative is under the Indian Council of Agri-Research and in line with New Education Policy 2020. Key components include integrating natural farming practices, enhancing climate resilience, and employing advanced technologies such as digital DPI, AI, big data, remote, etc.
Sustainable Livestock Health and Production: The initiative worth Rs 1,702 crore aims to increase farmers income from livestock and dairy. It comprises animal health management and veterinary education; dairy production and technology development; animal genetic resource management, production and improvement; and animal nutrition and small ruminant production and development.
Sustainable Development of Horticulture: With a total outlay of Rs 860 crore, the measure is aimed at increasing farmers’ income from horticulture plants. It comprises tropical, sub-tropical and temperate horticulture crops; root, tuber, bulbous and arid crops; vegetable, floriculture, and mushroom crops; and plantations of spices, medicinal, and aromatic plants.
Strengthening Krishi Vigyan Kendra: The initiative worth Rs 1,202 crore aims to improve the Krishi Vigyan Kendras.
Natural Resource Management: While an outlay of Rs 1,115 crore is aimed for the improvement of natural resource management.
These initiatives are designed to advance agricultural practices, enhance education, and ensure sustainability within the sector.